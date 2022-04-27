Kosy Emergency Drill Goal: Practice Response, Don’t Alarm Public

First responders and hospital personnel need to practice their skills so they’ll be ready when something big happens. And in Kosciusko Thursday, an emergency drill is planned near the Coliseum with a number of city and county agencies responding to a simulated incident. Attala County emergency management director Danny Townsend says it’ll be a learning opportunity for everyone involved and a chance to work alongside some of the same people who’d respond to a real event. Townsend says the public may notice a lot of emergency vehicles headed to the scene of the drill but they won’t use lights and sirens. And drill messages on police and fire radios will be clearly identified so that no one listening to a scanner gets the wrong idea.
