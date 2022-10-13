HomeLocalKosy Firefighter Graduates Today

Kosy Firefighter Graduates Today

by

Kosciusko’s Cole Henson is among 20 firefighters graduating today at the State Fire Academy.  They completed a seven-week course including online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Kosy Mayor Attends Meredith Commemoration

Kosy Kid Zone coming to Whippet football games

Deadline 6pm Today – Week 6 Kicks Picks

Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy