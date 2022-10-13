Kosy Firefighter Graduates Today

Kosciusko’s Cole Henson is among 20 firefighters graduating today at the State Fire Academy. They completed a seven-week course including online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics.
