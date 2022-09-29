Kosy Kid Zone coming to Whippet football games

The Kosciusko WHippets will debut the Kosy Kid Zone during the Homecoming game this Friday night.

It will be located in the area behind the north end zone of Landrum Field. The cost of a Kid Zone wrist band will be $5. Please bring exact change for this purchase.

Wrist bands can be purchased from the Kosciusko Junior High cheerleaders near the home gate. The age limit for the Kid Zone is 5-11 years old.

Kids can enter the Kid Zone from the north end of the home side bleachers near the band bleachers.

The Kid Zone will have jumpers and a large slide. The Kid Zone will close at the start of the 4th quarter.

Thanks to the Whippet Booster Clubs for making the Kid Zone possible.