Kosy Lights Christmas tree lighting and Big Red Band concert planned for Nov. 17

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Kosciusko Big Red Band, and Kosciusko High School Choir will soon fill downtown Kosciusko with the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The annual Kosy Lights Christmas Tree Lighting and Big Red Christmas concert are set for Thursday, Nov. 17.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm on the square downtown near the corner of Jefferson and Madison Streets, with live music by the KHS Choir and local singers serenading as the lights are turned on.

In addition to the lighting, Alfa Insurance Chris Coleman will be selling hot chocolate and Todd & Rebecca McDaniel and Tommy & Lee Ann Armstrong will have food for sale.

After the ceremony, the Kosciusko High School band choir will fill the street with music for the annual Christmas Concert.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.