Kosy Lights wins Main Street Mississippi award

Kosy Lights, the project that brings thousands of Christmas lights to the square in downtown Kosciusko, has won an award from Main Street Mississippi.

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities with a special virtual Annual Awards presentation this year.

MMSA staff presented the 2020 awards from the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson via Facebook Live. The annual awards honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

“Mississippi Main Street is excited to celebrate the achievements of our Main Street communities,” said Steven Dick, MMSA Board President. “Our local leaders have worked tirelessly to provide economic opportunities, increase quality of life, and preserve what makes our downtowns special.”

Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator, Jennifer Prather, Director of Community Development, and Jeannie Zieren, Director of Communication and Marketing, presented the awards.

Other award recipients this here were:

Biloxi Main Street • Cleveland Main Street • Main Street Clinton • Main Street Columbia • Main Street Columbus • Main Street Corinth • Greenville Main Street • Main Street Greenwood • Gulfport Main Street • Holly Springs Main Street Chamber • Laurel Main Street • Louisville/Noxapater Main Street • New Albany Main Street • Ocean Springs Main Street • Main Street Pascagoula • Philadelphia Main Street • Picayune Main Street • Ripley Main Street • Senatobia Main Street • Starkville Main Street • Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association • West Point Main Street • Woodville/Wilkinson County Main Street

In 2019, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 185 net new businesses, 62 business expansions to existing businesses, 633 net new jobs, 101 building rehabilitations and 331 downtown residential units. In addition, 178 public improvement projects were completed as well as 36 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $148 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2019, and more than 43,211 volunteer hours were recorded.

Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state.

Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.3 billion in public investment).

MMSA currently has 45 Designated Main Street Community members, four Network members, and eight Associate members.

Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) is a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts. As a Main Street America™ Coordinating Program, MMSA helps lead a powerful, grassroots network consisting of more than 40 Coordinating Programs and over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

For more information about MMSA, visit www.msmainstreet.com.