KPD accepting applications

The Kosciusko Police Department is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of police officer (full time). This job requires the officer to work shift work, interact with the public and work well with others.

Minimum requirements for employment consideration:

Must be 21 years of age

Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalency

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must pass a written Police Officer Selection Test

Must be in good physical condition and able to pass a physical fitness test

Must be able to pass an extensive background check

Must be able to be certified by the MS BLEOST within one year

Must be of good moral character

Applications can be picked up at the Kosciusko Police Department or Kosciusko City Hall and will be accepted at the Kosciusko Police Department.

Salaries are competitive for non-certified officers and certified officer salaries depend upon experience.

Anyone with questions may contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.

The City of Kosciusko is an equal opportunity employer.