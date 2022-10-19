KPD and Helping Hands hosting Christmas Toy Drive

Helping Hands Ministries and the Kosciusko Police Department are hosting a Christmas toy drive.

New, unwrapped toys may be donated to the ministry building on Youth Center Road or the Kosciusko Police Department on W Adams Street.

Clients of Helping Hands are asked to come by the ministry building Thursday, Oct. 20 or Thursday, Oct. 27 to sign their children ages 1-12 up for Christmas toy distribution.

These will be the only two days to apply.

For more information, call 662-289-7031 if you have questions.