KPD arrests man wanted in Florida

On Dec.15, 2021, at 6:46am, KPD responded to Jason Niles Park for a reported suspicious person at the pavilion.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the reported party, a Javon Devonte Wynn, who is a wanted person out of the state of Florida.

Wynn was arrested for a warrant by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Petit Larceny.

Wynn was booked in the Leake County Jail and is awaiting to be extradited back to Broward County for his charges.