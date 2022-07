Dispatches for the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26, 2022

4:20 pm KPD was called for a Shoplifter at Walmart

5:33 pm Traffic accident on the corner of Wells and Goodman Streets with no injuries but traffic was blocked.

5:42 pm Kosciusko Police were called for a fight in progress in the street on West Adams.

5:57 pm KPD called to Tractor Supply for a shoplifting in progress.

7:20 pm Officer notified MDOT of a tree in the road on Hwy 12 East just before Oprah Winfrey Road.