KPD makes firearm and domestic violence arrests

On March 30th, 2022, 39-year-old Donald D. Jackson of McCool was arrested and charged with speeding, suspended drivers license, switched tag, Possession of Marijuana (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

KPD officers made the arrest after pulling over Jackson for speeding on Highway 43 North near the city limits.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered the vehicle had a switched tag, the driver had a suspended license, is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and had approximately 70 grams of marijuana with him.

On March 27th, 2022, Garrett Moyer was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

KPD officers made the arrest after responding to a disturbance on Landrum Street. After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that Mr Moyer had assaulted a female victim. The female sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries from the assault.

