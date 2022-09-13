KPD releases new images of vehicle suspected in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala yesterday.

Investigator Greg Collins says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage cutting the catalytic converters from vehicles with a sawzall between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can identify this individual or vehicle pictured below, you are urged to call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stopers at 601-355-8447(TIPS). You can also submit a tip online easily by clicking here. All tips are kept confidential.

Click here to read about how Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers keeps tips absolutely 100% confidential.

It is very likely that people saw this person in the parking lot & heard the sawzall as they were stealing these catalytic converters. Investigator Collins urges citizens to be aware of their surroundings and watch for suspicious activity. “If you see something, say something.”

Officers cannot be everywhere at once and sometimes rely on the public to alert them to crimes in progress. Never hesitate to call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or for incidents in the county call Attala County Sheriffs Office at 662-289-5556.

Of course, if there is an emergency situation always immediately call 911.

***These two images were released to BreezyNews by KPD Investigator Greg Collins on Tuesday, Sept. 13.***