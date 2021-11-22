KPD responds to wellfare check on Valley Road

The following is a press release from the Kosciusko Police Department:

On Nov., 2021, around 7:00pm, Kosciusko Police Department was called to Valley Road for welfare check.

Upon arrival officers found a deceased male subject inside his residence.

A death investigation was conducted.

KPD does not suspect any foul play, or expect any criminal charges to follow.

We will not release the name of the deceased, or information about the investigation at this time.

We are not releasing any more information at this time to respect the family of the deceased.

Please respect the privacy of the surviving family members.