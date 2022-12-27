HomeAttalaKPD Searching for Burglar Who Struck the Day After Christmas

KPD Searching for Burglar Who Struck the Day After Christmas

by

Kosciusko Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Turner Street just before 6 pm on Monday, December 26 for a robbery that occurred there.  The complainant, an elderly female, told officers that she was getting out of her vehicle when a young black male came up behind her with a handgun.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8447).  You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.  All tips are 100% confidential.

