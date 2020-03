On March 28, 2020, at approximately 3:10 am, three subject’s broke into Sid Tobacco store located on Highway 12 West in Kosciusko.

Subjects stole cigarettes and numerous items.

Anyone with information that can identify these subjects is are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-tips (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 .

You can receive an award up to $2500.00 for any information that leads to an arrest.