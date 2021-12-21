KPD searching for suspect impersonating AT&T employee

Kosciusko police are searching for a suspect that has been impersonating an AT&T employee.

Chief of Police Chris Wray say officers were notified by an AT&T representative about this person after receiving several calls about it.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a neon mesh AT&T vest, with a clip board. He has been seen driving a white truck.

According to Wray, this person has knocked on doors and asked to enter home to work on the WiFi.

Do not allow anyone in your home stating that they are there to do work that you have not scheduled with that service provider.

All AT&T representatives should have a badge/ID with their information and an appointment scheduled previously by you.

If you are contacted by this individual. call KPD and report it immediately by calling 662-289-3131.