KPD Searching for Suspect & Vehicle in Franks Chevy Theft – Do You Recognize Them?

On September 8, 2022, the Kosciusko Police Department received a call regarding a vehicle stolen from Franks Chevrolet. The vehicle was taken at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The vehicle that was stolen is a 2020 black GMC Denali.

The suspect and vehicle are pictured below. This person is wanted for questioning regarding the incident

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can identify this individual or vehicle pictured below, please call Central Mississippi Crime Stopers at 601-355-8447(TIPS) or Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Any information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $2500.00 and all calls and information are 100% confidential.