The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for information regarding an auto burglary.

Investigator Martin Roby said the burglary happened Tuesday, Nov. 24 in the downtown Kosciusko area.

Three suspects were involved.

The two were last seen driving a blue sedan thought to be a Ford Focus (pictured).

Anyone with information can call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.