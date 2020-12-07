KPD searching for suspects wanted for breaking vehicle windows

Someone is going around breaking windows in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said his office has received between 12 to 15 reports of broken windows throughout the city in recent weeks.

Dew said a number of the windows being broken are on vehicles at local car lots. The owner of one of the these car lots is offering an $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

There have also been reports of glass being broken at several businesses throughout the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers 601-355-TIPS.