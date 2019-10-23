KPD to participate in National Take Back Day

The Kosciusko Police Department will participate the DEA National Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26.

National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

An excerpt from the DEA’s official Take Back Day website reads:

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.” This year, e-cigarette and vaping devices can be turned in as well. Batteries from those devices must be removed before being turned in.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said officers will be set up at the Kosciusko Walmart from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm to accept take backs.