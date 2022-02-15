HomeLocalKPD and KFD Work Together to Save Local Resident-VIDEO

KPD and KFD Work Together to Save Local Resident-VIDEO

by

Last night, February 14th, the Kosciusko Fire Department was called to a house fire on Bell Street.  At 10:10 pm the Kosciusko Police Department was dispatched to assist.  The resident was trapped inside the burning house due to being confined to a wheelchair.  KFD and KPD worked together to rescue the resident by lifting him out of the window.  Below is the body cam footage from Kosciusko Police Department.  All KPD officers have recently received new body cams.  This body cam video is Officer Travis Quesnot.

Related Articles

Photo: CTC students spread Valentine’s cheer to local nursing homes

Local Vo-Tech Students Learn About the Communications Field

Local teams advance in region basketball tournaments

Multiple local baseball players named to preseason watchlist

Attala County sets holiday work schedule

Local cycling team to compete in Natchez Trace 444 Ride