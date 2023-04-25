HomeLocalKSD Hires New Head Coach for Girls Soccer

KSD Hires New Head Coach for Girls Soccer

Christian Cetina will be the Head Coach for the girls’ soccer team.   Cetina, originally from Los Angeles, is an Army Veteran and a graduate of Mississippi State with a degree in Microbiology.  He recently has taught Biology and Chemistry in Starkville and Columbus and was the boys assistant soccer coach.  Coach Cetina has been married to his wife Camille for 9 years and have 4 dogs and a cat.  He is excited to begin coaching and teaching at KHS, and proud to be a Whippet.

