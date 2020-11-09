Home » Local » KSD sets COVID and ticketing guidelines for soccer and basketball

The Kosciusko School District has released COVID-19 and ticketing guidelines for soccer and basketball games. The complete release can be read below:

Per Governor Reeves’s executive order, the capacity limit to athletic events is 50% at outdoor events and 25% at indoor events; therefore, the KSD will have to limit the number of tickets that can be sold.

SOCCER:

  • Soccer tickets will be sold at the gates beginning 1 hour before the first game begins.
  • Tickets will cost $6 apiece.
  • State passes will be accepted at all games.
  • KSD staff IDs will be accepted at regular season home games only.
  • It is unlikely that we will reach the capacity limit at soccer games. But, if we do, we will stop selling tickets.
  • Masks must be worn at all KSD athletic events.
  • Social distancing should be practiced at all KSD athletic events.

BASKETBALL:

  • All basketball tickets will be pre-sold. No tickets will be sold at the games.
  • Tickets will cost $6 apiece.
  • State passes will be accepted at all games.
  • KSD staff IDs will be accepted at regular season home games only.
  • Each KSD participant (player, manager, coach) will be allowed to purchase season tickets before their first home game.
  • Visiting teams will be given a set amount of tickets. They will be asked to sell their tickets and return the remaining tickets and money to the game administrator when they arrive on gameday.
  • Only those visiting fans who can present one of these tickets will be allowed to enter the game.
  • The remaining tickets will be sold at the coinciding school office on the day of the game on a first-come-first-served basis. (Jr. high games at KJHS; high school games at KHS) Tickets will be on sale from 8:30am – 12:00pm. People may only buy one ticket per person.
  • State passes will be accepted at all games.
  • KSD staff IDs will be accepted at regular season home games only.
  • Everyone must have a ticket or a valid state pass or current KSD staff ID to enter a KSD athletic event, regardless of age.
  • Masks must be worn at all KSD athletic events.
  • Social distancing should be practiced at all KSD athletic events.

