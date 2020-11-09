KSD sets COVID and ticketing guidelines for soccer and basketball

The Kosciusko School District has released COVID-19 and ticketing guidelines for soccer and basketball games. The complete release can be read below:

Per Governor Reeves’s executive order, the capacity limit to athletic events is 50% at outdoor events and 25% at indoor events; therefore, the KSD will have to limit the number of tickets that can be sold.

SOCCER:

Soccer tickets will be sold at the gates beginning 1 hour before the first game begins.

Tickets will cost $6 apiece.

State passes will be accepted at all games.

KSD staff IDs will be accepted at regular season home games only.

It is unlikely that we will reach the capacity limit at soccer games. But, if we do, we will stop selling tickets.

Masks must be worn at all KSD athletic events.

Social distancing should be practiced at all KSD athletic events.



BASKETBALL: