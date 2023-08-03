L.V. Hull estate asking for pictures of Kosciusko’s “unusual artist”

The L.V. Hull estate is searching for pictures of Kosciusko’s legendary folk artist.

L.V. Hull proclaimed herself “The Unusual Artist.” She used everyday objects to create unique and colorful works of art, many of which she kept on display in her home and her front yard.

After Hull’s passing in 2008, much of her artwork was relocated.

However, the Kohler Foundation recently worked to restore most of her pieces to be put on display once her home and the LV Hull Legacy Center are completed.

if you have any picture of Hull or her artwork, you can send them to [email protected].