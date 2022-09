On Monday, at 12:53pm, Emergency Services received a call from parents that said that their son, on video camera as they were not at home, had a knife and was threatening to harm himself. Officers and EMS responded. EMS was cancelled en route.

At 8:21pm, officers were requested to Fairground Street for a possible breaking and entering.

At 9:29pm, KPD and EMS responded to a one-vehicle MVA near Valero. Officers on scene found no entrapment. A helicopter was requested for a possible head injury.