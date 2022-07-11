Lady A cancels concert at Choctaw Indian Fair

A representative for Red Light Management, Lady A’s management agency, contacted officials with Choctaw Indian Fair to cancel the scheduled show on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In a call and an email sent to the Fair office from the band’s representative, it stated “due to unforeseen circumstances, Lady A unfortunately has to cancel next week’s show.”

Another scheduled show on the Lady A tour is also being canceled as a result of this “unforeseen circumstance.”

Fair officials are actively communicating with various talent agencies to see what other options are available in such a short time frame.

“While we are very disappointed with this cancellation, we value our patrons and wanted to inform our guests of this development. Unfortunately, the band, Lady A, nor their management company, Red Light Management, has yet to provide their own public statement,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben.

“I am personally involved in helping find a replacement show and we are firmly committed to providing a wonderful fair for all our tribal members and fair guests,” continued Chief Ben. “The Choctaw Indian Fair is about much more than a single concert. This is an annual celebration of our culture and who we are as a Tribe. We still have much anticipated concerts on the schedule along with World Series Stickball, Choctaw Social Dancing, Tribal Arts & Crafts and a variety of other activities.”