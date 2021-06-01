Lady Bulldogs are No. 2 seed in NJCAA National Tournament

*Story by Steve Diffey from HolmesAthletics.com

The full-field is set for next week’s NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer Tournament at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga. June 4-9. Teams include: Holmes, Waubonsee, Muskegon, CCBC Essex, Heartland, Allen County, Northeast, Phoenix, Jones, St. Louis, Lake County and Howard.

Eight teams received automatic bids to the tournament including: Central — Waubonsee, Ill., 10-1-1, No. 12 in last NJCAA poll; Great Lakes — Muskegon, Mich., 9-1, No. 18 in last NJCAA poll; Mid-Atlantic — CCBC Essex, Md., 9-2, No. 5 in last NJCAA poll; Midwest – Heartland, Ill., 9-0, No. 6 in last NJCAA poll; Plains — Allen County, Kan., 11-0, No. 16 in last NJCAA poll; North Plains — Northeast, Neb., 12-3-1, No. 14 in last NJCAA poll; South — Holmes, 12-0-1, No. 2 in last NJCAA poll; West — Phoenix, Ariz., 10-0, No. 1 in last NJCAA poll.

The at-large teams named today included: Jones, 12-2, No. 7 in last NJCAA poll; Lake County, Ill. 7-2, No. 10 in last NJCAA poll; Howard, Md., 10-1, No. 3 in last NJCAA poll; and St. Louis, Mo., 11-2-1, No. 8 in last NJCAA poll.

The tournament will be broken down into pool play before the semifinals and finals. Pools include: No. 1 Phoenix, No. 8 Waubonsee, and No. 12 Muskegon; No. 2 Holmes, No. 7 St. Louis and No. 11 Allen County; No. 3 CCBC Essex, No. 6 Jones and No. 10 Lake County; No. 4 Heartland, No. 5 Howard and No. 9 Northeast.

Times are Eastern Time

Friday June 4th

9:00 AM DII – #1 Phoenix (AZ) vs. #12 Muskegon (MI) Stadium

11:30 AM DII – #2 Holmes (MS) vs. #11 Allen County (KS) Stadium

5:00 PM DII – #3 CCBC Essex (MD) vs. #10 Lake County (IL) Stadium

7:30 PM DII – #4 Heartland (IL) vs. #9 Northeast (NE) Stadium

Saturday June 5th

9:00 AM DII – #8 Waubonsee (IL) vs. #12 Muskegon (MI) Field #4

11:30 AM DII – #7 St. Louis (MO) vs. #11 Allen County (KS) Field #4

5:00 PM DII – #6 Jones (MS) vs. #10 Lake County (IL) Field #4

7:30 PM DII – #5 Howard (MD) vs. #9 Northeast (NE) Field #4

Sunday June 6th

12:00 PM DII – #1 Phoenix (AZ) vs. #8 Waubonsee (IL) Field #4

2:30 PM DII – #2 Holmes (MS) vs. #7 St. Louis (MO) Field #4

5:00 PM DII – #3 CCBC Essex (MD) vs. #6 Jones (MS) Field #4

7:30 PM DII – #4 Heartland (IL) vs. #5 Howard (MD) Field #4

Tuesday June 8th

9:00 AM DII – Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner Stadium

11:30 AM DII – Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner Stadium

Wednesday June 9th

7:00 PM DII – National Championship Stadium