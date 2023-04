The Ethel Lady Tigers are the Region 5-1A Champs.

The team captured the title with a 7-3 win over Noxapater Tuesday night.

As region champs, the team will get a bye in the opening round of the 1A MHSAA Playoffs this weekend.

The team’s first playoff game will be Friday, April 28 in Ethel.

Links: MHSAA 1A Softball playoff bracket