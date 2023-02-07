Lady Whippets advance in district tournament

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets have advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4-4A Tournament.

In the opening round of the tournament, the Lady Whippets defeated West Lauderdale 54-29.

The team advances to take on Choctaw Central. That game will be tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 pm.

All Region 4-4A District Tournament games are being played at Choctaw Central.