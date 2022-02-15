Lady Whippets advance in playoffs

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets are advancing in the MHSAA 4A State Playoffs.
The team picked up a 44-24 opening round win Monday night against Senatobia.
Next up for the Lady Whippets will be the winner between Pontotoc and Itawamba AHS.
That second round game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 pm.
Lady Whippet Basketball
Playoffs – Round 1
Final:
Kosciusko – 44
Senatobia – 25
