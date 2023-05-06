HomeLocalLady Whippets Clinch Third Round of Playoffs, Advances to North State Championship Series

Lady Whippets Clinch Third Round of Playoffs, Advances to North State Championship Series

The Lady Whippets traveled to Corinth and played the Lady Warriors in their ongoing march towards the championship.

The Lady Warriors had pulled ahead by two until the Whippets tied it up in the top of the sixth, 2-2.  After seven, tie game:  Extra inning!

The Whippets scored two runs in the eighth, and Corinth one.  Final 4-3, Whippets!  The Lady Whippets head to the championship rounds for the EIGHTH year in a row!

Campbell Blaine was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 in all its forms for updates on the next round of our hometown ladies’ exciting journey!

