Lady Whippets Drop Game Two

Coming from an exciting late-night game one win Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Lady Whippets showed up Wednesday afternoon ready to wrap it up and claim the state championship for the second year in a row. Sumrall’s Lady Bobcats had different plans.

In another close matchup, the score was tied at two after five innings. After that, both teams scored, and Sumrall finished with a 5-4 win, setting the stage for a Saturday winner take all showdown!

Laura Beth Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

You have to come back on Saturday to see how it all comes out! Stay tuned to Breezy for the start time.