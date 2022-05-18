HomeLocalLady Whippets Drop Game Two

Lady Whippets Drop Game Two

by

Coming from an exciting late-night game one win Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Lady Whippets showed up Wednesday afternoon ready to wrap it up and claim the state championship for the second year in a row.  Sumrall’s Lady Bobcats had different plans.

In another close matchup, the score was tied at two after five innings.  After that, both teams scored, and Sumrall finished with a 5-4 win, setting the stage for a Saturday winner take all showdown!

Laura Beth Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

You have to come back on Saturday to see how it all comes out!  Stay tuned to Breezy for the start time.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

AUDIO STREAM: Sumrall vs Kosciusko State Championship – Game 2

Lady Whippets Win First Game of State Championship Series

AUDIO REPLAY: Sumrall vs Kosciusko Softball State Championship – Game 1

McAdams Lady Bulldogs Softball Team Hosts Co-Ed Kickball Tournament Fundraiser

Help send off Lady Whippets softball at Kosciusko Lower Elementary

Audio: Coach Tony Terry discusses Whippets softball Game 2 win over West Lauderdale