Lady Whippets Ends Season with Loss to West Lauderdale

The Lady Whippets traveled to Collinsville to play their second game against the Lady Knights Saturday evening. After a disappointing loss on Friday, it was win or go home for the Whippets.

After four and a half scoreless innings, the Knights scored a run in the bottom of the fifth. And they held that for the final, 1-0.

All the seniors, Kaitlyn Broyles, Alexandra West, Campbell Blaine, Brittlyn Gillum, and Gracie Williams were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Boswell Media thanks all those who’ve listened to us this season.