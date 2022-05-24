Lady Whippets finish with top 5 ranking in state softball poll

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets 2022 State Championship earned the team a top 5 finish in the final season rankings.

The Clarion-Ledger ranked the team 2nd in its final Super 10 poll of the year.

A listing from the final poll reads:

2. Kosciusko (31-4) – The Whippets won back-to-back Class 4A championships with a 10-1 victory over Sumrall on Saturday. Sophomore Anna Grace Whitehead had eight strikeouts in the clinching victory, along with a two-run home run from freshman Mary Kimble Price.

Finishing first in the poll were the 9-time 5A defending champions Neshoba Central.

Rounding out the top 5 in the poll were 6A champions Petal, 3A champions Booneville, and 2A champions East Webster.

The complete list of rankings can be found HERE.