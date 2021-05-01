Lady Whippets Headed to their 6th Straight Championship

The Lady Whippets defeated the Warriors of Choctaw Central in game two of this series, and the final score was 9-3.

Kelly Hood was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Kathryn Claire Schuler started off the Whippets strong with a 2 hit home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Later on, Kelly Hood made an appearance on the dirt in the bottom of the 4th inning with a single home run to put the Whippets up 5-0. They held the lead for the rest of the way.

Join us on Breezy 101 for more softball action when the Whippets play for their 6th straight championship on Friday, May 7th.