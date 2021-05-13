Lady Whippets Lose Game One Of The Softball 4A State Championship

The Lady Whippets traveled to Hattiesburg for Game One of the Softball 4A State Championship. The Whippets could not connect on any hits throughout the first four complete innings. Later on, the Whippets connected with their first run in the bottom of the fifth to get on the board trailing 3-1. The Lady Whippets came up short in Game One with a final score of 9-5.

