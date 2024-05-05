Lady Whippets Season Ends after Loss to Lady Knights 7-3

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets were back home tonight on Peggy Ables softball field playing the Lady Knights of West Lauderdale in a must win game 2 in a best of 3 games in the third round of the 4A playoffs. The Lady Whippets lost game one of the series 1-0 Thursday night in Collinsville. The Lady Knights were leading 2-0 in the top of the 5th inning but the Lady Whippets came back to score 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th to take a brief 3-2 lead in the game. The Lady Knights scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning and added another run in the top of the 7th inning while not allowing the Lady Whippets to score any additional runs giving them the 7-3 win. The Lady Whippets finish the season with an impressive 22-9 overall season. Boswell Media Sports congratulates the players and coaches for another outstanding season.