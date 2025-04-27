Lady Whippets Softball Season Ends in Round Two of Playoffs

The 2025 Softball Season came to an end tonight for the Lady Whippets falling to West Lauderdale 4-1 in the second round of the playoffs. The Knights of West Lauderdale took a 3 run lead in the top of the 3rd inning.. The Lady whippets scored their only run in the bottom of the 6th inning. West Lauderdale added another run in the top of the 7th to win the game 4-1 and advance to the next round. All of the seniors on the Lady Whippets team were named as the Boswell Media Sports players of the game. Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff of the Lady Whippets team for another exciting year of High School softball.