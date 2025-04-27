Big Deals!
HomeAttalaLady Whippets Softball Season Ends in Round Two of Playoffs

Lady Whippets Softball Season Ends in Round Two of Playoffs

by
SHARE NOW
Lady Whippets Softball Season Ends in Round Two of Playoffs

The 2025 Softball Season came to an end tonight for the Lady Whippets falling to West Lauderdale 4-1 in the second round of the playoffs. The Knights of West Lauderdale took a 3 run lead in the top of the 3rd inning.. The Lady whippets scored their only run in the bottom  of the 6th inning. West Lauderdale added another run in the top of the 7th to win the game 4-1 and advance to the next round. All of the seniors on the Lady Whippets team were named as the Boswell Media Sports players of the game. Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff of the Lady Whippets team for another exciting year of High School softball.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wreck Early Saturday, Car Ends Up in Field

BASEBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs Newton County: GAME 2

SOFTBALL STREAM – West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko: Game 2

BASEBALL STREAM – Newton County vs Kosciusko

Ethel softball dominates Lumberton to take Game 1 of playoff series

SOFTBALL STREAM – Kosciusko vs West Lauderdale: Game 1

tel: 6626336461