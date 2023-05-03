Lady Whippets to face Corinth in 3rd round playoff series

The schedule is set for the Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team’s third round playoff series.

In the next round of postseason play, the Lady Whippets will face the Lady Warriors of Corinth in a three game series.

Game one will be in Kosciusko Thursday, May 4 at 6:30.

Game two is scheduled for Friday, May 5 at 6:00 pm in Corinth.

If a game three is needed, it would be played in Kosciusko Saturday, May 6 at 6:30.

Kosciusko Lady Whippet softball games can be heard on Breezy 101, the Breezynews.com audio stream, and the Breezy 101 smartphone apps.

Select games will also be available on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

