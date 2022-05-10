Lady Whippets to face familiar opponent in North State Championship

HomeAttalaLady Whippets to face familiar opponent in North State Championship

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will face a familiar opponent when the team plays for its seventh straight North State Championship this weekend.

Coach Tony Terry and his team will square off against Region 4-4A rival West Lauderdale.

The two teams played for the North State Championship last season.

The two meetings between the teams went to extra innings this season, with the Lady Whippets winning both of those games.

Game 1 of the series will be in Kosciusko Thursday, May 12 beginning at 6:30.

