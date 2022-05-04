Lady Whippets to face Pontotoc in 3rd round of playoffs beginning Thursday

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets are set to face off against Pontotoc in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs this weekend.

Pontotoc defeated Caledonia Tuesday night in Game 3 of its second round series to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kosciusko and Pontotoc last met in the postseason during the 2018 playoffs. The Lady Whippets won that series in two games to advance to the state championship.

The third round series will begin Thursday with a 6:00 pm game at Pontotoc. Friday’s Game 2 will start at 6:00 in Kosciusko.

If a game 3 is needed, it would be Monday in Pontotoc.