HomeAttalaLady Whippets to face Pontotoc in 3rd round of playoffs beginning Thursday

Lady Whippets to face Pontotoc in 3rd round of playoffs beginning Thursday

by

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets are set to face off against Pontotoc in the third round of the MHSAA playoffs this weekend.

Pontotoc defeated Caledonia Tuesday night in Game 3 of its second round series to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kosciusko and Pontotoc last met in the postseason during the 2018 playoffs.  The Lady Whippets won that series in two games to advance to the state championship.

The third round series will begin Thursday with a 6:00 pm game at Pontotoc. Friday’s Game 2 will start at 6:00 in Kosciusko.

If a game 3 is needed, it would be Monday in Pontotoc.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Photo: Another Whippet signs to play college baseball

National Day of Prayer ceremony planned for Thursday in Kosciusko

Audio: Coach Terry speaks on Whippets softball’s second round series win

Ethel softball and baseball breeze through weekend series to advance to 3rd round

Photos: Whippets track star repeats as state champ

Kosciusko Baseball Wins Game Two Of The Round Two Playoffs