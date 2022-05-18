Lady Whippets Win First Game of State Championship Series

For the second year in a row, the Kosciusko Lady Whippets have made the trip to Hattiesburg to play for the softball championship.

Facing the Lady Bobcats of Sumrall, the Whippets scored first, but the Bobcats kept it a tense game with a close score. The Lady Whippets held on for a 9-7 win, taking the first of the best of three series.

Campbell Blaine was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned for game two tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 3:15. The game will be available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and an audio-only stream on Boswell Media’s YouTube channel.