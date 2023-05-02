Lady Whippets Win Game Two, Advance to Face Corinth

The Lady Whippets traveled to Pontotoc to take on the Lady Warriors in game two of their best-of-three series.

The Whippets led off the scoring with six runs in the second inning. The Warriors scored on in the third. The Whippets took off in the fifth, scoring seven runs 13-1. And that became the final.

Kelly Goss was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy News for details of days and times for the next round of exciting Whippets softball!