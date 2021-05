Coming off a stinging loss in the first game Thursday afternoon, the Kosciusko softball team came back ready to fight for the championship. After a slow start, the hometown ladies came roaring back and won the game 13-7

Mary Kimble Price and Kathryn Clare Shuler were named Players of the Game.

The third, and deciding, game will be played Saturday at 11AM. Tune in to see if they win it all!