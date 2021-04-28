Lady Whippets Win Second Round of Playoffs

The Whippets softball team traveled to Algoma Tuesday night to challenge the South Pontotoc Cougars for supremacy in the second round of the playoffs. The home team scored first off and held the lead through all seven innings. Final score, 3-0, in a two-hit shutout!

Campbell Blaine was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Stay tuned to your favorite Breezy source for updates on the next round of softball action. The Whippets baseball team start their playoff bid Thursday night in Ecru playing the North Pontotoc Cougars. Join us Thursday at 5PM to cheer on our Whippets!