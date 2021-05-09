Lady Whippets Win the North-Half 4A Championship

The Lady Whippets traveled to Collinsville to play for the North-Half 4A championship. In game two, neither team could connect on any of the pitches after three complete innings. Later on, the Whippets got hot in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run score to make it 2-0 after four innings. In the seventh inning, the Lady Whippets put five runs up, and the final score was 7-1. The Lady Whippets exchanged games with the Lady Knights as game three was played shortly after.

Makynlee Dickerson was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

In game three, the Lady Whippets started the game strong with three scored runs in the top of the third inning. The Whippets never gave up and kept battling all the way. Kathryn Claire Schuler hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to make it 8-0. Later on, Kathryn Claire Schuler hit another home run to make it a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to make it 11-4. The Lady Whippets went on to win the North-Half 4A Championship with the final score of 11-8.

Emmagail Kelley and Mary Kimble Price was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for a date and time for the State Championship with the Lady Whippets and the North Pike Jaguars.