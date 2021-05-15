Lady Whippets Win the Softball 4A State Championship

The Lady Whippets played Game Three of the Softball 4A State Championship today at the softball field of Southern Miss. The Whippets struggled early on in the game and never really got started until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Whippets got really hot in the bottom of the seventh inning when five runs came across to score to tie the game. Extra Innings were arranged when the Whippets tied the game 6-6 after seven complete. Gracie Williams hit a ball that was called out for the second out but, it was enough to bring Kathryn Clare Schuler home for the winning run. The final score was 10-9.

Gracie Williams was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The Lady Whippets had a terrific season on the year with a record of 28-10 and a record of 8-2 in their district. The Whippets won the 4A North-Half Championship along with the 4A State Championship. This is their second time winning the 4A State Championship.