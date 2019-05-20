Larceny, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 5-16-2019, Eqwanda Johnson, a 27 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Malicious Mischief on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-15-2019, Travis Love, a 31 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague with Assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5-13-2019, Lindell J. Carr, a 39 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License on West Adams Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 5-13-2019, Jerry B. Whitcomb, a 52 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 5-13-2019, Daniel F. Tanner, a 36 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for (3) counts of Petit Larceny of Goodman Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 5-13-2019, Becky Storey, a 38 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested Credit Card w/ Intent to Defraud and Resisting Arrest on Goodman Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 5-12-2019, Kevin H. Gunter, a 47 year old w/m from Andalusia, Al. was arrested for Suspended Driver License and Disregard for Traffic Device on Highway 12 West by Officer Thomas Clark.

On 5-12-2019, Shakita M. Hannah, a 25 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Drivers License and No Proof of Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.