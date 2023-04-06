Larceny, trespassing, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-4-2023, Cordarrius Jamison, a 22 year old b/m from Carthage, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Aggravated Assault by Investigator Devante Lewis.

On 4-3-2023, Sherell Fleming, a 35 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Petit Larceny on West Adams Street by Captain Elizabeth Miller.

On 4-3-2023, Jamaal Jefferson, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on East Adams Street by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 4-2-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 56 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Abusive Emergency Phone Calls on Highway 12 East by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 4-1-2023, Jeremy Ball, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-1-2023, Robert Ickom, a 53 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Leaving the Scene and No Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 3-29-2023, Joann Mason, a 44 year old b/f from Meridian, was arrested for Speeding, No Insurance, and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Highway 35 North by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.