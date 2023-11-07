HomeAttalaLarge woods fire in Sallis/McAdams

Large woods fire in Sallis/McAdams

by
SHARE NOW

There is a currently a large woods fire in the Sallis/McAdams area of Attala County.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said the fire originated along Barber Road and burned several acres.

Nail estimates that 85% of the fire has been contained as of this report.

There were a total of seven firetrucks from local fire departments and additional bulldozers and equipment from the Mississippi Forestry department used in containing the fire.

Even though some residents in the area evacuated their homes, there has been no structure damage reported.

Continue to follow Breezy News.com for more updates.

 

1 comment
  1. Tommie
    Tommie
    November 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM

    We must pray and help our neighbors. Fire can’t destroy faith. Material things can fade away to better things.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Abandoned house lost to fire in Kosciusko Friday afternoon

Narcotics Search Warrant Results in Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs

Vehicle lost in fire Sunday in Attala

Grass fire blazes Thursday in Attala

Multiple Woods Fires in Attala Recently

Woods Fire, Crash, and More in Attala Thursday