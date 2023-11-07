Large woods fire in Sallis/McAdams

There is a currently a large woods fire in the Sallis/McAdams area of Attala County.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said the fire originated along Barber Road and burned several acres.

Nail estimates that 85% of the fire has been contained as of this report.

There were a total of seven firetrucks from local fire departments and additional bulldozers and equipment from the Mississippi Forestry department used in containing the fire.

Even though some residents in the area evacuated their homes, there has been no structure damage reported.

