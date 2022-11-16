On Tuesday at 10:43pm, KPD received a call from North Huntington Street where a resident needed someone removed from their apartment.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Christmas Tree Lighting/Big Red Band concertThu, Nov 17 at 6:00pm
Historic Square - Downtown Kosciusko
Beehive MarketplaceFri, Nov 18 at 9:30am
Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Merry MarketplaceSun, Nov 20 at 1:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
McCool Annual Tree LightingSat, Nov 26 at 5:30pm
Main Street, McCool